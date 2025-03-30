Russia continues Su-35S fighter deliveries despite sanctions Sunday, March 30, 2025 12:00:00 PM

Russia's aviation industry continues deliveries of combat equipment to its forces. The United Aircraft Corporation has delivered the first batch of Su-35S fighters to the Russian Aerospace Forces this year. These 4++ generation fighters are among the most advanced in Russian combat aviation. Rostec's representative, Vladimir Artyakov, stated that several batches of Su-35S are currently in production, with their delivery to the troops expected to continue throughout the year, complying with the current state defense order that calls for increased aviation equipment production.

Analysts at Army Recognition note the Su-35S is designed as a multirole fighter capable of achieving air superiority and engaging ground and naval targets. This modernized aircraft features a powerful N035 "Irbis" radar with a passive phased array, capable of detecting airborne targets at ranges up to 400 kilometers. Additionally, the aircraft is equipped with the IUS-35 information management system, simplifying pilot operations and enhancing situational awareness in complex combat scenarios. Thrust-vectoring engines provide the Su-35S with exceptional maneuverability, allowing for close-range aerial combat.

Despite the pressures of sanctions, analysts highlight that Russia’s defense industry continues to adapt, reorganizing logistics and localizing the production of key components. The United Aircraft Corporation has maintained its pace of combat aircraft production amid external constraints. General Director Vadim Badeha emphasized that by 2025, production of military aircraft, including Su-34, Su-35S, and the fifth-generation Su-57 fighters, will increase. Analysts have often discussed Russia’s challenges with high-tech equipment. However, in April last year, analysts from ISW reported that Russian aircraft manufacturers are utilizing components made in the US and Japan for their "Sukhoi" aircraft. This involved over 2,000 components that reached Russia via intermediaries.

Previously, it was reported that the American F-22A Raptor decisively outperformed Russian Su-35S and Su-30SM fighters in simulated air battles over Syria . In one-on-one engagements, the F-22 demonstrated superiority in all close combat scenarios, despite the uneven conditions typically encountered in real conflicts.

