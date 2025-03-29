Russia delays peace talks with Ukraine, prepares for new offensive Saturday, March 29, 2025 11:00:25 AM

Russia is delaying peace negotiations with Ukraine and seems to be planning a new offensive, according to statements by Grigory Karasin, the head of the Russian Federation Council's International Affairs Committee. Karasin, who participated in indirect talks held in Saudi Arabia, suggested that significant progress in resolving the conflict in Ukraine is unlikely in the near future.

Karasin believes that a ceasefire agreement will not be reached this year. He described the recent meetings as calm and constructive but "not very productive." "I assume such meetings will continue, and new tasks will be assigned to our group by our country's leadership," Karasin said, as quoted by the Russian news outlet RBC. The senator also highlighted key topics in the negotiations between the Russian and U.S. delegations, including security issues in the Black Sea, the resumption of Russian agricultural exports, and reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to the SWIFT system.

Meanwhile, the European Union has rejected Russia's demands for easing sanctions as part of the proposed agreement. U.S. President Donald Trump speculated that Russia might be intentionally dragging out signing a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine. "I don't know. But I think Russia wants to end this war, but maybe they are stalling," Trump said on March 25th.

At the same time, Russian troops are reportedly preparing for a new offensive in the coming weeks, aiming to increase pressure on Ukraine and strengthen the Kremlin's negotiating position, according to the Associated Press. Analysts and Ukrainian military commanders say the Kremlin is planning a multi-pronged offensive along the entire frontline, as noted in the publication. "They are stalling the talks, trying to trap the U.S. in endless, meaningless discussions over new terms to buy time, and then attempt to seize more territory," the report quotes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

