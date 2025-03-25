Russia demands sanction relief for Black Sea ceasefire agreement Tuesday, March 25, 2025 8:29:41 PM

In a recent statement from the Kremlin, dated Tuesday, March 25, Russia announced its willingness to support a ceasefire in the Black Sea—but only if sanctions impeding the production and export of food and fertilizers from Russia are lifted.

The announcement includes five key points, mirroring a similar communication from the White House. However, the Kremlin emphasizes that the ceasefire will only take effect once sanction restrictions are removed, drawing attention to five specific areas where these changes need to happen.

Firstly, the call is for the lifting of restrictions against Rosselkhozbank and other financial institutions involved in agricultural trade. The Kremlin demands their reconnection to the SWIFT banking network along with the opening of international accounts. It also highlights sanctions affecting producers and exporters of food and fertilizers, as well as insurance companies in these sectors.

Moreover, Russia seeks the removal of barriers on trade finance operations and against Russian-flagged vessels engaged in food and fertilizer trade. Additionally, the Kremlin insists on removing sanctions against the import of agricultural machinery and other goods crucial for food and fertilizer production into Russia.

The statement does not specify whether these sanctions should be lifted solely by the US or by all Western countries.

In a related element, the Kremlin noted that a ban on strikes against energy facilities has been effective since March 18, 2025. The text concludes with Russia and the US agreeing to develop measures for implementing these agreements, but notes the possibility of withdrawing from the understanding if one party does not adhere to it.

