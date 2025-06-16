Russia demands Ukraine dispose of all western-supplied weapons Monday, June 16, 2025 9:44:11 AM

Moscow is upping the ante in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine, insisting that Kyiv dismantle and dispose of all weaponry received from Western allies. According to Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Ukraine must significantly reduce and safely dispose of such arms, as reported by Russian state media.

"Naturally, all these excesses must be destroyed. All international algorithms are well-known. They (the weapons) must be reduced, disposed of, and this must be guaranteed," Grushko stated when asked if Russia would demand Ukraine to scrap Western armaments.

Grushko expressed concerns that arming Ukraine poses a security threat to Western nations. He cited the example of when the United States supplied Stinger missiles to Afghan Mujahideen, only to later exert extraordinary efforts to regain control over the systems.

"The degree of recklessness among those political figures who continue to flood the market with weapons is astonishing, especially when they are fully conscious that black markets are virtually swelling with arms, which, thanks to corruption schemes, flow to various parts of the globe, including Europe," the Russian official emphasized.

Previously, another condition was added by Russia's State Duma for the third round of negotiations in Istanbul. As noted by the Deputy Chairman of the International Affairs Committee, Ukrainians must halt their attacks on Russian rear areas and agree to a multi-day ceasefire on certain sections of the front line.

