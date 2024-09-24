Russia denies evacuation aid to civilians in Kursk region amid Ukrainian control Tuesday, September 24, 2024 8:10:58 PM

Russian authorities are declaring that the problems faced by residents in areas of the Kursk region under Ukrainian control are not their concern.

Residents of the Kursk region are seeking assistance from the Ukrainian Defense Forces Command, as Russia is refusing to evacuate them, said the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Armed Forces Command in Sudzha, Oleksiy Dmytrashkivsky, during a televised news marathon.

"We are receiving many calls from relatives from various parts of the world – Russia, Belarus, France, and Poland – whose relatives are still in this area. They have reached out to all possible agencies in the Russian Federation but were denied help," he stated.

According to Dmytrashkivsky, one of the women reported that Russian agencies told her that the problems of those in areas of the Kursk region controlled by Ukrainian forces were not their concern.

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has claimed that 56 civilians allegedly died and 266 were injured as a result of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' offensive in the Kursk region. In response to these allegations, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry representative Heorhiy Tikhiy told Reuters that the Ukrainian Armed Forces adhere to international humanitarian law and does not target civilians.

