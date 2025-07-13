Russia denies reports about Putin's alleged secret push for Iran nuclear deal Sunday, July 13, 2025 12:51:11 PM

Russia's Foreign Ministry dismissed a July 13 Axios report, calling it "deliberate disinformation." The original article claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin had secretly urged Iran to cease uranium enrichment to broker a new "nuclear deal" with the United States.

The Russian Foreign Ministry suggested the report aims to "escalate tensions surrounding the Iranian nuclear program." Moscow maintains it has "consistently and repeatedly" emphasized resolving this crisis "solely through political and diplomatic means" and has demonstrated readiness to assist in finding mutually acceptable solutions.

According to Axios's July 12 article, both Donald Trump and Iranian authorities were reportedly informed by Putin of his support for a deal in which the Islamic Republic would completely abandon uranium enrichment. The report suggests Putin has made this call to Tehran "repeatedly" in recent weeks, with Israeli officials also being apprised.

In the early hours of June 13, 2025, Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion", with Israeli Air Force bombing Iranian nuclear sites and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) command centers for 12 days. Iran retaliated with strikes on Israeli territory. The U.S. entered the conflict on June 22, targeting Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. A ceasefire was agreed upon by Israel and Iran on June 24.

The official objective was to obstruct Iran's development of a nuclear bomb; however, the operation's success remains uncertain. France's latest intelligence estimate suggests Iran’s program has been set back at least several months. Axios reported on July 7 that Israel is preparing for possible new strikes if Iran resumes its nuclear pursuits, banking on potential support from Trump "under certain conditions".

Ahead of Israel's military action, five rounds of talks took place between Washington and Tehran in Oman’s capital, Muscat. Media reports indicated Iran was willing to halt the production of highly enriched uranium in exchange for sanctions relief, though they refused to completely discontinue their nuclear program. Axios further reports that U.S.-Iran negotiations may resume. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated on June 28 that Tehran is, in principle, open to this possibility.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.