Russia deploys new reserves as fierce battles rage near Toretsk

Ukrainian military officer Stanislav Buyatov has reported intense fighting near Toretsk, a town described as being in a "very difficult position." According to Buyatov, Russia is bolstering its assault groups with fresh troops. Fierce battles are ongoing around New York in the Toretsk direction of Donetsk Oblast, with the Russian Armed Forces deploying new reserves, said Buyatov, who goes by the call sign "Osman," on his Telegram channel.

"Heavy fighting continues for New York. Realizing that it's very difficult to push out our units, the enemy started using fresh units to flank us," Buyatov stated. He also highlighted that Toretsk is currently "in a very difficult situation," with the occupiers intensifying their assault groups and pressing into the town from multiple directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) reported that on the Toretsk front in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces executed eight attacks with air support. The efforts were concentrated around the settlements of Zhalizne, Druzhba, and New York.

On August 8, BILD data analyst Julian Röpcke disclosed that Ukrainian forces had to retreat from several positions near Toretsk due to the threat of encirclement. He noted that the Russians struggled until the last moment to breach the AFU defenses, which had been established since 2014.

On the same day, the 53rd Brigade reported that their scouts managed to raise the Ukrainian flag over the building of a specialized boarding school, School No. 38, in New York, Donbas. Notably, the Russia flag was destroyed by a precise strike from an FPV drone.

