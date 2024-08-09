Russia deploys reserves to Kursk region amid intensifying Ukrainian offensive Friday, August 9, 2024 11:00:31 AM

Russia's Defense Ministry has released a video allegedly showing the transfer of reserves to the Kursk region to fend off a Ukrainian offensive. The footage predominantly features trucks carrying personnel—similar to the ones destroyed by Ukrainian forces in the Rylsk area on Friday night. The video also shows a 122-mm D-30 howitzer and a rare Grad-1 multiple rocket launcher mounted on an MT-LB artillery tractor in place of the usual truck.

Attempting to conceal markings and tactical signs on the vehicles, the video producers weren't entirely successful. One vehicle displays the tactical sign of a "crossed square," used by Russian troops operating in the northern Kharkiv region. Earlier, Kommersant published images of tanks being transferred to the Sudzha area, featuring the same tactical sign on one of the tractors.

This reinforces evidence that Russian command is relocating troops to the Kursk region that were either engaged in combat or preparing for it in the northern Kharkiv region. Analysts, including Ukrainian military observer Konstantin Mashovets, suggest that one of the objectives of Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region is to divert Russian reserves from other fronts—an aim that now appears to be at least partially achieved.

Earlier today, Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations (EMERCOM) announced that the situation in the Kursk region has been classified as a federal emergency. This decision came from an emergency meeting of the government commission on emergency prevention, response, and fire safety.

Yesterday, Ukrainian forces seemingly managed to extend their presence north and northeast of the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region. Reports cited clashes, near the settlements of Anastasiyevka and Kromskiye Byki in the Lgovsk district and in Bolshoy Soldatsky (the center of a district roughly 20 km from Sudzha).

Evidently, Ukrainian advancement has reached 16 km from the border along the roadway between Malaya Loknya and Russkoye Porechye. Overall, according to observer Samuel Ramani, Ukrainian forces have gained more ground in less than 48 hours than throughout the entire 2023 counteroffensive. "Agentsvo. Novosti" reports that the combat zone in the Kursk region has expanded to 430 km².

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.