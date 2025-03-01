Russia escalates offensive on Eastern Ukraine frontlines Saturday, March 1, 2025 6:09:58 PM

The Eastern front sees intensified offensive actions by Russian troops, with escalated assaults on Toretsk, Kramatorsk, and other key areas, according to reports from the operational-strategic group "Khortytsia."

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, the Russian military, bolstered by artillery and drones, launched attacks on Ukrainian defensive positions near the regions of Orikhove-Vasylivka, Krymske, and Shcherbynivka. The clashes in Toretsk resulted in damage to some positions held by Ukraine's defense forces, prompting measures to maintain their tactical edge.

Elsewhere along the front, intense fighting persists. On the Pokrovsk axis, Russian forces attempted to breach Ukrainian defense lines near Yelyzavetivka, Luch, Lysovky, Novoukrajinka, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Nadiivka, and Andriyivka. However, Ukrainian troops have successfully held their ground, inflicting losses on the numerically superior enemy forces.

In the Kharkiv direction, Volchansk was targeted by Russian attacks but faced staunch resistance.

The Kupyansk sector saw Russian forces attempting an advance near Zahryzove, only to suffer significant casualties and retreat.

On the Lyman axis, Russian attacks concentrated on Ukrainian fortifications near Zelena Dolyna and Yampilivka, but the Ukrainian military managed to hold their positions, thwarting any forward movement by Russian forces.

In the Siversk direction, Russian attempts to penetrate defenses near Bilohorivka and Verkhniokamianske were repelled.

Finally, on the Novopavlovsk axis, the Russian army attempted assaults near the area of Konstyantynopil but failed to secure any gains. Ukrainian forces continue to deal significant losses in enemy personnel and equipment.

