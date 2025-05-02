Russia escalates offensive on Lyman-Kupyansk front Friday, May 2, 2025 2:00:48 PM

Russian forces have ramped up their offensive capability on the Lyman-Kupiansk front, making a concerted effort to breach Ukrainian defenses amid favorable weather conditions. Some gains have been noted.

This update comes from Major Dmytro Kozhubenko, an officer of the planning section of the National Guard's "Rubezh" brigade, in an interview with Espreso.

"The 'Rubezh' brigade is holding its current position, maintaining defense on the Lyman direction. This accounts for significant pressure on our troops, especially given that the Lyman-Kupyansk direction is one of the conflict's flashpoints. Unfortunately, according to the General Staff reports, Russia has made some inroads in this area," he remarked.

Kozhubenko stated that there has not been an advance in their specific area of responsibility, but overall conditions remain tense as Russian forces concentrate resources to break through Ukrainian lines.

"Weather conditions also play a role. The ground is no longer muddy, allowing armored vehicles to move freely. Trees are now in leaf, providing additional cover for the enemy," Kozhubenko explained.

He added that Ukrainian UAV operators have identified significant Russian troop concentrations, which are subsequently targeted by artillery and FPV drone operators.

"We target both large and small threats indiscriminately because every target poses a danger to the lives of our soldiers," Kozhubenko emphasized.

On May 2, it was reported that Russian forces managed to capture the village of Tarasivka in Donetsk Oblast and captured part of Novooleenivka.

Additionally, reports indicated that Russian forces have opened a new front near the Dnipro basin — on Bughaz Island close to Kizomys, trying to land there and establish a foothold.

