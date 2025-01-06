Russia establishes new military base in gold-rich Southern Libya, relocating forces from Syria Monday, January 6, 2025 12:30:42 PM

Fresh satellite imagery shows that Russia might be establishing a new base in Africa, relocating forces from Syria to Libya. This shift, confirmed on January 5, substantiates previous Western media reports speculating that Russian troops would not return home but remain strategically positioned near the Mediterranean Sea.

The new base, photographed in southern Libya, is situated at a crucial junction close to the borders of Chad and Sudan, near the Kuribugudi region renowned for its rich gold mines. Military analysts suggest this might be the future site for Russia's "African Corps" operations.

Ukrainian intelligence recently reported that Russian cargo ships traveling from Russia to Syria are now slated to relocate military equipment and personnel to Libyan bases. Among these, the large landing ship "Alexander Otrakovsky" is rumored to carry Captain Yuri Davityan, the chief of staff of the 121st landing ship brigade

Despite this relocation, some Russian troops and equipment are being observed returning to Russia, with several transport aircraft spotted in the Vladimir region coming from Syria. The long-term status of the Russian contingent in Syria remains undecided.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.