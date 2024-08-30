Russia establishes volunteer brigade in Kursk region to counter Ukrainian attacks and ensure regional safety Friday, August 30, 2024 9:56:00 AM

In the Kursk region, a volunteer brigade is being created to "maintain law and order" in areas occupied by the Armed Forces of Ukraine. "We discussed the formation of the 'Bars-Kursk' volunteer brigade. This new unit will be a crucial element in maintaining law and order in the Kursk region. The primary function of the brigade is to ensure safety in eight evacuated districts as well as in other territories of the Kursk region," acting governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov, wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday, August 29.

According to Smirnov, volunteers who sign contracts will be trained and armed. The brigade's members will work alongside the army and the counter-terrorism operations headquarters to coordinate the protection of civilian infrastructure. Participation contracts are for six months, with volunteers retaining their current working hours.

"The brigade's tasks include not only ensuring safety but also participating in the life support of evacuated districts, to assist the remaining people during this difficult time. It is important to note that all volunteers' actions will be coordinated with the army and the counter-terrorism operations headquarters," Smirnov emphasized.

The Ukrainian Forces, which launched an unexpected and rapid offensive in the Kursk region on August 6, currently claim to control around 1,300 square kilometers of territory in the region and 100 settlements. On August 29, Bild reported, citing satellite data, that Ukrainian forces had encircled approximately 3,000 Russian soldiers. The encirclement zone could measure 700 square kilometers.

According to military analyst Yan Matveyev, the Russian Ministry of Defense would need about 50,000 troops to fully defend the Kursk region and reclaim lost territories. However, the Kremlin does not plan to redeploy the army from Ukraine, focusing all efforts on the offensive in the Donbas region, where, according to Deep State, the Russian army has captured 200 square kilometers of territory since early August. A month earlier, Russia's advance was only about 50 square kilometers.

