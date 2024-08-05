Russia expands military alliance with Iran through delivery of advanced weapon systems Monday, August 5, 2024 11:00:02 AM

In a significant development, Russia is stepping up its arms supply to Iran, delivering state-of-the-art Russian weaponry. The Murmansk-BN electronic warfare system and Iskander tactical ballistic missile systems have arrived in Tehran. According to a report from Iranian military website Iran Observer, Iran has deployed the powerful Murmansk-BN system at strategically important locations.

The Murmansk-BN is a shortwave coastal electronic warfare system designed for signal interception and jamming across a shortwave range, extending up to 5,000 kilometers. Experts emphasize that this system could play a critical role in any armed conflict involving Iran and Israel.

Israeli newspaper Maariv reports that several Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft have landed in Tehran over the past 48 hours . This activity indicates an increase in Russian arms supplies to Iran, suggesting a deepening military rapport between the two nations.

Russian news outlet Avia.pro confirms that the Il-76s have delivered Iskander tactical missile systems to Iran, known for their advanced tactical missile capabilities.

"These missiles can hit targets up to 500 kilometers away with high accuracy, making them a highly effective tool for striking strategic enemy assets. The delivery of such weaponry to Iran could significantly alter the regional power balance," notes the Russian publication. "The Iskander system not only poses a substantial threat to military infrastructure but also exerts psychological pressure on adversaries."

Experts at the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), affiliated with the Pentagon, pointed out that deepening Russia-Iran partnerships might push the Kremlin to support other Iranian proxies like the Houthis, to leverage them in their stand-off with the West.

"Russia's increasing willingness to use Iran and its proxies for indirect confrontation with the West undermines Moscow's attempts to present its Middle East policy as balanced and could further deteriorate relations with countries wary of Russo-Iranian cooperation," American analysts stated.

