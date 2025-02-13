Russia expands military presence in Libya following Syrian regime collapse Thursday, February 13, 2025 1:00:27 PM

Following the Syrian regime collapse on December 8, 2024, Russia has stepped up its military presence in Libya, where Marshal Khalifa Haftar is a key ally, controlling eastern and southern parts of the country, reports Le Monde.

According to diplomatic sources cited by the French publication, Russian cargo planes are landing at the al-Khadim and al-Jufra bases an average of four times a week. Le Monde highlights ongoing restoration efforts at the Maaten al-Sarra airbase in southeastern Libya, located 100 kilometers from the border with Chad and 300 kilometers from Sudan. Satellite images analyzed by Le Monde reveal that the reconstruction of the 3.9-kilometer runway was completed in early February 2025.

With the loss of Syrian ports and airspace complicating logistics for Russia, planes are now forced to take longer routes from Belarus through the Caspian Sea, Iran, Iraq, and the UAE, significantly raising transportation costs. Experts interviewed by Le Monde believe Russia is likely using Libya as a logistical hub to strengthen its influence in the Sahel and Sudan, where Moscow is working on establishing a naval base in Port Sudan.

Analysts suggest that Libyan authorities have limited control over Russian facilities on their territory, while Khalifa Haftar heavily relies on Russian military backing.

It's been reported earlier that Syria's Ministry of Defense denied a Russian military convoy from the Khmeimim airbase entry to the Russian Navy's logistical support point in Tartus province. Previously, Syrian authorities had delayed entry for Russian military ships at the port of Tartus intended for evacuating military equipment.

