Russia expands military recruitment to include stateless individuals Tuesday, June 24, 2025 4:13:57 PM

Russia has authorized stateless individuals to enlist in its military, aiming to recruit 5,000 new soldiers.

Russia’s State Duma has given its backing to legislation that permits stateless people to join the Russian armed forces under contract. According to The Moscow Times, this development reflects the Kremlin’s ongoing efforts to bolster military ranks for continued operations in Ukraine.

The approved measure amends current laws on military service and defense, equating stateless individuals to foreigners in terms of military enlistment. One of the primary incentives for these recruits is the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship through a fast-tracked process upon completion of service.

The proposal now advances to the Federation Council for final voting before being signed into law by President Vladimir Putin. If signed, it will take immediate effect.

Kremlin officials anticipate that this new law will draw as many as 5,000 stateless individuals into military ranks.

FSB reports indicate nearly 90,000 stateless individuals have entered Russia since the start of 2024. However, this figure may include repeated entries by the same individuals. Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs notes that almost 6 million foreigners and stateless persons have registered for employment, though less than 1% have officially obtained work permits.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.