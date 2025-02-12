Russia faces arsenal depletion, turns to North Korea for military support Wednesday, February 12, 2025 4:00:35 PM

Defense analyst Serhiy Zghurets reports that Russia is facing challenges in rebuilding its military stockpiles. However, the Kremlin may have found an ally in North Korea, which has been eager to bolster Russia's arsenal. Despite ongoing conflicts on the Ukrainian front, Russia is struggling to keep up with the equipment losses.

In an interview on Espreso TV aired on February 12, Zghurets of Defense Express highlighted the depletion of some of Russia's most combat-ready Soviet-era stockpiles, including armored vehicles, tanks, and notably artillery.

"When it comes to Russian supplies of Soviet-era equipment, there are indeed strong analyses pointing to the exhaustion of key arsenals within the Russian army," Zghurets stated, emphasizing that artillery has seen significant losses. Presently, the occupying forces struggle to restore old stocks as all functional self-propelled artillery units and other artillery systems have been sent for repair.

Zghurets further revealed that Russia is finding it difficult to produce or innovate its armaments, turning instead to North Korea for much-needed artillery and ammunition. This partnership has proven valuable for Russia, as North Korea continues to significantly support the aggressor state with artillery shells. Over the next three months, North Korea plans to transfer to Russia 120 "Koksan" self-propelled guns with calibers up to 170mm.

"This basically means a transfer of 240 large-caliber howitzers, which represents a substantial number compared to what Russia had until now," he commented.

The analyst also noted that the Kremlin is counting on North Korea for ballistic missiles. In 2024 alone, Russia expects to receive another shipment of 148 missiles.

