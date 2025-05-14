Russia faces setback as 'Baikal' aircraft project stalls amid rising costs and corruption allegations Wednesday, May 14, 2025 5:00:45 PM

Russian officials have acknowledged a standstill in the development of the "Baikal" aircraft, a project personally overseen by President Vladimir Putin, which was intended to enhance the nation's connectivity amidst its geographical fragmentation.

The authorities have admitted the failure of the "Baikal" (LMS-901) light multipurpose aircraft initiative, originally planned to replace the Soviet-era AN-2, first designed in Kyiv by the Ukrainian Antonov design bureau. Yuri Trutnev, the presidential envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District, declared that efforts to develop the aircraft have reached an impasse.

The "Baikal" project has been extensively used to boost Putin's image. Less than a year ago, Trutnev claimed the President's "magical influence" had supposedly halved the aircraft's cost. However, it has now become apparent that the plane won't take to the skies.

"As of today, the development of the 'Baikal' aircraft has reached a deadlock, meaning we shouldn't expect a 'Baikal' aircraft," Trutnev announced at a committee meeting in the State Duma concerning the Far East and the Arctic.

In Russia, the largest country in the world by land area, aviation is crucial for its transportation network. Without connectivity, the country risks being split into segments not even connected by dirt roads. Light multipurpose aircraft like the AN-2 are indispensable for remote regions and rural communities. Yet the "Baikal" project, which carried significant expectations, highlighted Russia's shortcomings in developing modern aviation technology.

The aircraft's estimated cost for 2024 has tripled from the initial projection: instead of the promised 120 million rubles, the price has soared to 455 million rubles. Additional issues have surfaced, including stability at low speeds, yoke performance, and landing gear construction.

Corruption, an outdated educational system, and the lack of a technological foundation have left Russia unable to produce competitive aviation technology. The "Baikal" project has become emblematic of the deterioration within Russia's industrial sector.

This is not the first instance of failure in the aviation field: the launch of Sukhoi Superjet 100 and MC-21 passenger planes has also faced continuous delays. Increasingly, Russia is being perceived as a third-world country, unable to complete projects even with top-level governmental backing.

Last September, Putin urged the acceleration of the "Baikal" project, insisting on its serial production soon. However, in reality, the aircraft turned out to be non-functional, and efforts to refine it only led to further postponements.

The Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade attempts to spin the situation by claiming "Baikal" is merely undergoing refinements, yet the facts suggest otherwise. The plane remains a symbol of the failure of Russia's state aviation policy.

