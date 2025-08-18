Russia halts oil supplies to Hungary after Ukrainian strike on Druzhba pipeline Monday, August 18, 2025 9:30:44 AM

Hungary’s Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Russia has suspended oil deliveries to Hungary following a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on a pipeline - “likely referring to the Druzhba pipeline,” he added . He said Russian authorities are working to restore supplies.

“Ukraine again attacked the oil pipeline leading to Hungary, interrupting supplies. This latest blow to our energy security is outrageous and unacceptable!”

“Russia’s Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin told me that specialists are working to restore the transformer substation required for the pipeline’s operation, but they cannot yet say when deliveries will resume.”

“Brussels and Kyiv have been trying for 3.5 years to drag Hungary into the war in Ukraine. These repeated Ukrainian attacks on our energy systems serve the same purpose.”

“Let me be clear: this is not our war. We have nothing to do with it, and as long as we are in power, Hungary will not interfere. Finally, a reminder to decision-makers in Ukraine: electricity from Hungary plays a vital role in powering your country,” Szijjarto said.

Responding to Szijjarto, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said: “Peter, it is Russia, not Ukraine, that started this war and refuses to end it. For years, Hungary was warned that Moscow is an unreliable partner. Despite this, Hungary has done everything to preserve its dependence on Russia — even after the full-scale invasion. Now you can send your complaints — and threats — to your friends in Moscow.”

Earlier, commenting on a Ukrainian drone strike against a distribution station of the Druzhba pipeline, Szijjarto urged Kyiv to stop attacking energy supply routes to Hungary: “Hungary is the number one supplier of electricity to Ukraine. Without us, the energy security of this country would be extremely unstable. We strongly urge Ukraine to stop endangering Hungary’s energy supply in a war to which we Hungarians have no relation!”

