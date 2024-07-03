Russia hosts key talks with Yemen's Houthi delegation amid rising tensions in the Middle East Wednesday, July 3, 2024 9:43:06 PM

A meeting was held in Moscow between Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian President's Special Representative for the Middle East and Africa, and a delegation from Yemen's Houthi movement "Ansar Allah" led by its official spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam.

In a detailed discussion, the parties extensively addressed the comprehensive resolution of the ongoing military-political crisis in Yemen, now approaching its ninth year, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry statement.

Special attention was also given to the dynamic situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and the escalation in the Red Sea waters.

"In this context, the ongoing strikes on Yemen by the US and the UK, bypassing the UN Charter, were vehemently condemned," the statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry reads, without clarifying whether this condemnation was mutual or if the coalition's actions to ensure maritime security in the Red Sea were condemned by one party only.

The Houthis last visited Moscow in January this year, where they also met with Bogdanov.

Additionally, Russia regularly and warmly receives members of Hamas and the Taliban, the latter of which is still officially designated as a terrorist organisation in Russia.

Recently, the UK-based and Qatar-funded portal, Middle East Eye, reported that Vladimir Putin was planning to provide the Houthis with cruise missiles, a plan not supported by Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The article suggested that an Israeli attack on Lebanon's Hezbollah could prompt Russia to resume the deal with the Houthis.

Earlier today, we reported that the Houthis "targeted Haifa with cruise missiles," though Haifa did not notice the impact.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.