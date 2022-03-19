Russia: hypersonic missiles are being used to strike targets in Ukraine Saturday, March 19, 2022 10:00:40 AM

The Russian Defense Ministry reported that Russian military allegedly used hypersonic missiles Kinzhal and a coastal missile system Bastion on targets in Ukraine.

The Ministry’s spokesperson, Major General Igor Konashenkov, said at the morning briefing that the Russian armed forces destroyed an underground ammunition depot in the Ivano-Frankivsk region using a hypersonic missile Kinzhal. According to him, the Bastion coastal missile system also destroyed electronic intelligence centers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Odesa region.

Earlier, Konashenkov reported that Russian forces struck an aircraft repair plant in Lviv and ammunition and military equipment depots on outskirts of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk.

Ukraine has confirmed that Russian troops struck an underground missiles and aviation ammunition depot in Delyatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Yuriy Ignat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force Command, noted: "Indeed, the enemy struck our storage depot. The type of missile is still be confirmed. We have damage, we have destruction. Some ammunition has detonated. The number of victims is being determined."

"Ukraine, unfortunately, has become a testing ground for the entire arsenal of Russia's missiles. They use missiles with ranges of two thousand kilometers, five and a half thousand kilometers. These are operational-tactical missiles Iskander, cruise missiles Kalibr and others such as Kh-101, Kh-55, Kh-555. There was a statement about the Kinzhal being used, which the Russians are bragging about. We don't know what the missile was. We cannot confirm it yet," Yuriy Ignat said.

According to British intelligence, Russia, having failed to achieve its original goals, has changed its tactics in Ukraine. Now Russian troops are moving to trench warfare of attrition, which will entail an increase in the number of victims and an intensification of the humanitarian crisis.

