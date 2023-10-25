Russia increases security measures on railways in occupied Crimea amid sabotage threats Wednesday, October 25, 2023 10:30:28 AM

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, Russian troops are increasing the security of trains due to constant sabotage on railway infrastructure, reported the pro-Ukrainian underground movement ATESH on Telegram.

It is noted that the Russian transport police have introduced additional security measures in Yanky, Kerch, Feodosiya, and Simferopol.

"The occupiers are mobilising additional personnel to escort cargo and passenger trains. Forces from the operational command are deployed to enhance security measures, with operatives constantly on duty even in the technical sector," the group says.

At the Simferopol station, Russian troops have imposed an intensified regime of service "with special attention" to video monitoring.

"The increased security measures indicate the occupiers' serious concern about railway transportation safety and emphasize the importance of ensuring stability and reliability of the transportation infrastructure in this region," the partisans report.

Earlier, Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, stated that the illegally constructed Crimean Bridge will be completely destroyed when the situation requires it.

