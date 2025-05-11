Russia insists on Istanbul talks with Ukraine before establishing long-term ceasefire Sunday, May 11, 2025 12:00:38 PM

In a recent push for diplomacy, Moscow has emphasized the need for negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul before the potential establishment of a long-term ceasefire. On Sunday, May 11, Maria Zakharova, the official spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, referenced President Vladimir Putin’s overnight statement, which explicitly highlighted the “necessity of a negotiation process to address the root causes” of the war initiated by Russia against Ukraine.

Zakharova, as cited by Russia's state information agency, TASS, stated that only "after this" would discussions about a "truce" be viable.

Earlier, the Russian president proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul on May 15 without preconditions. The aim, he noted, would be to “eliminate the fundamental causes of the conflict and establish a long-term, stable peace from a historical perspective.” This proposition was in response to the Ukrainian and four European countries’ proposal for a 30-day ceasefire starting May 12, though he did not comment on it directly. Previously, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russia might agree to a truce considering specific "nuances."

Following this, Kyiv once again rejected any negotiations with Russia until a full, long-term, and reliable ceasefire is achieved. “There’s no sense in continuing the bloodshed even for a day,” stated Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. U.S. President Donald Trump has affirmed that he will “continue engaging with both sides” to bring the war to an end. Meanwhile, leaders in Paris and Berlin accused Putin of trying to evade genuine peace-making efforts.

In a meeting held in Kyiv the day before, Zelensky, along with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, jointly urged Russia to establish a "complete and unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days” starting May 12.

