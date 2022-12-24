Russia-installed administration of Svatove evacuated as Ukrainian Forces approach the town Saturday, December 24, 2022 11:30:33 AM

Ukrainian Forces are close to capturing the town of Svatove, in the west of the Luhansk region. The Russians are preparing for another "act of goodwill". The Russian "administration" fled the town, said the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"I do not want to make forecasts, but the "LPR administration" left Svatove for Luhansk. The front is approaching," the head of the region said.

In general, according to him, Russian troops are trying to put up resistance in this direction. In some places they counterattack but have no success. In recent days, fierce fighting was near Stelmakhivka and Belogorivka. But the enemy's attempts to break through the Ukrainian defense lines turned into a defeat.

"The enemy continues to attack in the direction of Makiivka, Zarichne and Terny in order to improve their tactical positions. They have no success because of the powerful blows by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The occupiers continue to burn their reserves, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattack accurately and successfully," said Ukrainian military reporter Bohdan Miroshnikov.

