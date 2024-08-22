Russia installs reinforced concrete shelters in Kursk region amid Ukrainian offensive Thursday, August 22, 2024 11:00:57 AM

As the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue their military operations, reinforced concrete shelters are being installed in Kursk [link](https://www.dw.com/ru/kursk/t-68501641), Kurchatov, and Zheleznogorsk in Russia’s Kursk region. This decision, made by the regional emergency response headquarters, was announced by the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexey Smirnov, on Telegram.

"Following my directives, the Kursk city administration has identified key locations for the deployment of modular concrete shelters at high-traffic areas. We plan to equip 60 primary bus stops in the regional center with these shelters," he stated.

According to Smirnov, 10 reinforced concrete shelters will be installed in Zheleznogorsk. In Kurchatov, located 65 km from the Ukrainian border and home to the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, the shelters' number and locations will be determined soon, the acting governor added.

Since August 6, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been conducting a large-scale offensive in the Kursk region. On August 20, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi declared that more than 1,260 square kilometers and 93 settlements in the region are under Ukrainian control. Syrskyi reported that Ukrainian troops have advanced 28-35 kilometers into Russian territory.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, one of Russia's largest nuclear power plants, comprises four reactor units, two of which are still operational amidst ongoing hostilities. On August 8, the Russian nuclear agency Rosatom reported that its officials found fragments and debris from intercepted missiles on the plant's premises. Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has stated that the Ukrainian military does not plan and has no intention to attack the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant.

Previously, it was reported that Russian troops began digging trenches in the Kursk region, and the Russian Ministry of Defense has not ruled out the possibility of prolonged battles in the area. Meanwhile, the Russian Armed Forces are forming new military groups named "Belgorod," "Kursk," and "Bryansk" along the Ukrainian border.

