Russia intensifies efforts to encircle key Ukrainian cities of Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad Wednesday, July 16, 2025 1:29:02 PM

Russian forces are intensifying their efforts in the Pokrovsk direction, with the cities of Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk now almost encircled by Russian troops. The defense of this critical area hinges on the resources Ukraine can deploy.

"There won't be a partial encirclement, unfortunately, it's already underway if you look at the map—both Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad. The issue is how much further the enemy can advance. Obviously, they're attempting to tighten their grip around Myrnohrad and Pokrovsk," said Igor Romanenko, a former deputy chief of the Ukrainian General Staff, live on Espreso TV.

According to Romanenko, the critical issue is how much Ukraine's defense forces can mobilize in terms of manpower and armaments to counter Russian advances in this defensive sector. Ukrainian forces have long held the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad front, consuming a significant amount of Russian military resources.

"However, they are stepping up their efforts there, the enemy. That’s why we're seeing this kind of advancement," the military expert noted.

He added that in the near term, it will become clear what resources will be committed and what results that might yield. The situation will be resolved directly on the battlefield.

According to the morning briefing from Ukraine's Command, 60 enemy assaults were repelled in the Pokrovsk direction within the last 24 hours. Battles raged near settlements including Mykolske, Shevchenko, Molodtske, Orekhove, Popov Yar, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Lysivka, Kotline, Zvereve, Udachne, and Oleksiivka, with advances toward Rodinske, Pokrovsk, Muravka Filial, and Dachne as well.

Maxim Bakulin, the press officer of the National Guard's 14th Rapid Deployment Brigade, "Krasna Kalina," noted that Russians have abandoned motorcycle raids in the Pokrovsk direction due to heavy combat losses.

In early July, a military serviceman with the callsign "Muchnoy" warned that operational encirclement threatened Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad due to a shortage of Ukrainian infantry.

