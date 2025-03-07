Russia intensifies offensive in Kursk region Friday, March 7, 2025 11:00:09 AM

Numerous Ukrainian Telegram channels report significant Russian advances in the Kursk region. Media sources cited the interactive map by DeepState, asserting that Russian forces effectively blocked a section of the Ukrainian frontier located near the state border. Additionally, North Korean troops are reportedly being deployed again by Russia.

DeepState analysts clarified that they did not make these specific announcements, as map updates are often confused with statements directly from the experts. Instead, the analysts confirmed success for Russian forces in the Kursk region.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, indicates that heavy fighting persists near the Sumy region border (where, according to military reports, Russian forces breached the border). Russian assault units are attempting to push towards the road from Yunakivka to Sudzha, with pathways either cut off or under Russian fire control. As of now, Ukrainian defense forces are reportedly holding the line and inflicting casualties on the adversary.

Military sources further reveal that Russian troops aim to enter Zhuravka and expand combat zones around settlements like Novyen'ke and Basovka on the Sumy front. Unverified reports suggest that on the Kursk axis, they have purportedly seized control of Novaya and Staraya Sorotitsa.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces caution that logistics in the Kursk region are rapidly deteriorating from a critical to potentially catastrophic situation.

"The distance from the main road to Russian positions ranges between 5 to 7 kilometers, allowing the adversary to effectively target it with drones. Further complicating matters is the poor condition of roads, which physically restricts travel speeds to no more than 20 km/h. With warmer temperatures approaching, the terrain is expected to become swampy," volunteer Serhiy Sternenko explains.

According to Sternenko, these conditions significantly favor the Russian forces. The route is already scattered with dozens of pieces of military and civilian equipment neutralized via fiber-optic-linked FPV technologies. This scenario drastically hampers the evacuation of the wounded (often stranded for days), supply runs, and troop rotations.

