Russia intensifies offensive on Ukraine's Toretsk, civilians caught in crossfire Monday, November 25, 2024 12:00:00 PM

In a recent broadcast on Suspilne, Anastasia Bobovnikova, spokesperson for the Operational-Tactical Group "Luhansk," detailed Russia's military movements. According to Bobovnikova, Russian forces are amassing resources in the Siversk and Kramatorsk directions, while launching aggressive offensives in the Toretsk area.

"The enemy is advancing with incredible speed. They are heavily utilizing artillery, aviation, FPV drones, and mortars to strike the city of Toretsk," Bobovnikova emphasized. She further stated that the Russian army is suffering up to 100 casualties per day on Toretsk front.

Although civilians remain, the area has become uninhabitable. Bobovnikova previously reported that Toretsk residents complicate the combat operations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces due to Russians donning civilian clothing.

In a tragic incident a few days ago, Russian troops entered an apartment in Toretsk, where they fired on three residents with automatic weapons. The attack resulted in the deaths of two women, with a third man injured.

