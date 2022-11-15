Kremlin is furious after UN adopts resolution which demands that Russia pays reparations to Ukraine Tuesday, November 15, 2022 3:35:31 PM

Russia is categorically against the resolution of the UN General Assembly on Moscow's reparations to Ukraine, said the press secretary of the Russian President, Dmitry Peskov.

"Naturally, the organizers of this process are trying to finish robbing us of our gold and foreign exchange, which were completely illegally frozen. Actually, this is the formalization of robbery using the UN. This decision is not legally binding, so we will treat it as such, " Interfax news agency quoted Peskov as saying.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that "Russia will do everything possible" to prevent the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

" In the last six month, against the background of the absolute violation of all the foundations and rules of private ownership, international law and so on, such raider methods of seizure continue to prevail. We will take all this into account when determining our future steps," Peskov promised.

Peskov also said that Russia is closely following the position taken by friendly countries when voting in the UN General Assembly.

Yesterday, at a special session, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution calling on the Russian Federation to compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the Russian troops. Russia's permanent representative to the UN, Vasily Nebenzia, said that the West is trying to create the appearance of a legal justification to start spending frozen, and in fact stolen, financial assets belonging to Russia. He noted that the adopted resolution is legally null and void but will entail consequences that "will boomerang back to the co-sponsoring countries."

In May, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine was seeking the confiscation of Russian assets l in the West in its favor, including gold and foreign exchange reserve of the Russia Central Bank in the amount of $ 300 billion. In September, the European Commission, the World Bank, and the Ukrainian authorities estimated that at least $ 349 billion would be needed to restore the Ukrainian infrastructure after the military invasion of the Russian Federation.

