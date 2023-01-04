Russia is preparing for a new round of mobilization Wednesday, January 4, 2023 12:10:00 PM

The second round of mobilization for the war in Ukraine will apparently begin "under public pressure." The Russian president has already begun to receive requests. A certain group called "Soldiers' Widows" published an open letter on Telegram, in which it demanded a general mobilization and banning the men of military age from leaving the country.

"Today, all the world's evil has united against Russia, the entire Western world has turned against us. It’s either us or them. There is no other option here. And we ask our President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin to allow the Russian Army to conduct a large-scale mobilization, which will correspond to the situation that has developed on our borders," the text of the message says.

According to the "widows," there are tens of millions of military age men in Russia who can be "relied on, but they cannot do anything without "skillful command, supply and uniforms." "Mobilization is what will give them the opportunity to be saved," the widows said.

At the same time, they note that if the borders are not closed, then these "defenders" will leave. "Our husbands died protecting these men as well, but who will protect us if they flee?" the letter's authors ask. They recall Stalin's "Not a Step Back" order of 1942, which, according to the "widows," was accepted despite "the ratings and discontent of 'dissidents.'"

Earlier, in 2020, thanks to the requests of "ordinary people", which were broadcast by the State Duma deputy from the United Russia party Valentina Tereshkova, an amendment was made to the Constitution of the Russian Federation to reset presidential terms. This allows Putin to be elected to the presidency of the Russian Federation two more times - in 2024 and in 2030.

In late December, the Ukrainian military said that a new round of mobilization in Russia would begin immediately after the New Year. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said "We have no doubt that the current masters of Russia will abandon everything they have left, and everyone they can gather, to try to turn the situation around in the war and at least postpone their defeat".

