Russia launches massive air attack on Ukraine Friday, December 29, 2023

On the night of December 29th, Russia launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Two people were killed and at least 17 injured in Kiev, according to the head of the city's military administration, Serhiy Popko.

The city was targeted with "several dozen" missiles of different types, as clarified by the Kyiv Military Administration.

"We have never seen so many targets simultaneously on our monitors," said spokesman for the Air Force, Yuri Ignat. He stated that Russia used all types of missiles today except for the Kalibr, specifically Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, ballistic missiles, S-300s, cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, X-22 or X-32. Approximately 18 strategic bombers launched X-101/X-505 missiles.

As a result of the attack, the subway station Lukyanivska in Kyiv was also damaged. This station serves as a shelter.

The head of the Kharkiv regional administration, Oleg Sinegubov, reported that a 35-year-old man was killed in the city due to shelling. Eight more people were injured. Up to 20 powerful explosions were heard in the city, presumably caused by S-300 missiles.

A resident of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region was also killed as a result of shelling, according to the regional military administration.

The mayor of Dnipro, Boris Filatov, stated that there have been casualties and injuries in the city due to the attack. According to the latest information, four people were killed and about fifteen injured in the city, as reported by the regional military administration. The attack on a shopping center has been confirmed. A private house, a six-story building, and a maternity hospital were also hit.

Debris from a downed drone hit a high-rise building in Odesa, causing a fire. Two people were killed and 15 others were injured, including two children.

"In the attack, two residents of Odessa were killed. Fifteen people, including two children aged 6 and 8, were injured. All those affected are currently receiving medical assistance at the city's healthcare facilities. Two of the injured are in critical condition. All relevant services are working at the scene," wrote the head of the Odesa regional administration, Oleh Kipera.

Residents of the Kherson, Lviv and Sumy regions were also affected. In the Sumy region, the city of Konotop was shelled, damaging an apartment building and a car service station.

"Lviv. A residential building on Khotkevych Street. One person was killed and three others were injured due to rocket strike. Information is being updated," wrote the head of the regional military administration, Maxim Kozytsky. Earlier, he reported a "hit" on a residential building in Lviv. It is also reported that three schools and a kindergarten in the city were damaged.

