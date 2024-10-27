Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukraine Sunday, October 27, 2024 9:36:19 AM

Russia launched an attack involving 80 Shahed-type and unidentified drones on various Ukrainian regions in the early hours of Sunday, October 27, according to Ukrainian Air Force updates on Telegram. The assaults originated from Orel, Kursk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk. As of 09:30, 41 enemy drones were confirmed downed over the regions of Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kyiv, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Chernihiv. The highest numbers of intercepted drones were reported in Odesa and Kyiv regions. Ukrainian forces indicate that 32 Russian drones "were lost locally," while another one headed towards Belarus.

In the city of Sumy, Russian strikes led to power outages during the night of October 27, as stated by Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation. The Military Administration of Sumy Oblast confirmed that an energy infrastructure facility in the Romenska district was damaged during the attack.

Meanwhile, the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration noted on the morning of October 27 on Telegram that during the night's attack, critical and residential infrastructure remained unharmed, with no casualties reported among the civilian population. In one district, debris from intercepted drones damaged a private house and two vehicles, breaking windows and fences, and igniting a forest undergrowth fire, which was subsequently extinguished.

On the other front, Russian forces stated that 17 Ukrainian drones were destroyed late on October 26 by Russian air defense systems. Eight drones were intercepted over the Voronezh region, five over the Bryansk region, three over the Lipetsk region, and one over the Belgorod region.

By the morning of October 27, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported the destruction and interception of 51 Ukrainian drones overnight. Eighteen were intercepted over the Tambov region, sixteen over the Belgorod region, and four each over the Bryansk, Lipetsk, and Orel regions. Three drones were destroyed over the Voronezh region, and one over the Kursk region. Additionally, a Ukrainian drone was downed over the Sea of Azov.

Later, around 10:30 on October 27, the Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of an additional drone over the Belgorod region. Regional governors, whose territories were targeted, have reported there were no casualties or damage.

