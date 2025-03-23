Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukraine Sunday, March 23, 2025 9:53:00 AM

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine using 147 drones, with 97 UAVs reportedly shot down. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of March 23, the Russians deployed a larger number of strike UAVs—at least 122—and 25 decoy drones.

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with these Shahed-type drones and various decoy UAVs from five different directions. The drones were launched from Millerovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, and Primorsk (a temporarily occupied area in the Zaporizhzhia region).

The assault was countered by Ukrainian Air Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare divisions, and mobile firing groups of the Air Defense and Defense Forces. As of 8:30 AM, it was confirmed that 97 of these Shahed strike drones were downed in the south, north, west, and central regions of the country. Additionally, 25 Russian decoy drones were lost. The Air Force highlighted that a significant number of strike UAVs—no less than 122—were deployed, along with 25 decoy drones, on the night of March 23. The Russian attack affected Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, Odesa, and Donetsk regions. Debris from Russian drones was recorded falling in five districts of Kyiv, resulting in the deaths of three people, including a five-year-old child, and injuring ten others. The General Staff has updated the casualties on the Russian side.

