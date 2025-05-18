Russia launches massive drone attack on Ukraine Sunday, May 18, 2025 9:27:30 AM

Russian forces have launched a record 273 drones, including Shahed attack drones and decoys, in a single day against Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Air Force. This marks the highest number of unmanned aerial vehicles deployed by Russian troops in Ukraine since the start of the war. Currently, 88 Shahed drones and 128 decoys have been shot down.

Tragedy has struck Kyiv's region, where a young woman lost her life, and several others were injured. In Ukraine’s Obukhiv district of Kyiv Oblast, a family was severely affected by Russian strikes. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration's Telegram channel reported a 27-year-old woman died, while her 4-year-old son was rushed to the ‘Okhmatdyt’ children’s hospital with shrapnel injuries to his face. The child's 59-year-old grandfather has undergone surgery and is said to be in stable condition.

A 61-year-old woman sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and remains hospitalized under medical observation. The attack has resulted in the partial destruction of a private home, and windows were damaged in a nearby residential building.

In the Fastiv district to the west of Kyiv, a fire broke out at a food production facility. "The air raid warning is still in effect," stated Kalashnyk. According to the administration, drones were spotted in the airspace, triggering a response from air defense forces.

