Russia launches overnight drone strikes on Sumy and Odesa regions, at least 18 injured Wednesday, August 20, 2025 8:04:01 AM

Russian forces attacked the city of Okhtyrka in Ukraine’s Sumy region early Wednesday, August 20, the regional prosecutor’s office said.

The strike was carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles; 14 people sought medical help and at least 13 private homes were damaged or destroyed.

A pretrial investigation has been opened into alleged war crimes.

The regional administration and the National Police reported 12 wounded. Police said a multi-story residential building, a garage and an outbuilding were damaged. In the Seredyna-Buda urban community, two men were injured by an FPV drone.

Two more people were hurt in a UAV attack on the Mykolaiv rural community, according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Authorities in the Izmail district of Odesa region also reported overnight drone attacks.

They said one person was injured and port-adjacent infrastructure on the Danube was damaged in a raid by Shahed-type drones.

Ukraine’s State Emergency Service reported a large fire at a fuel-and-energy infrastructure site in Odesa region, with dozens of responders involved in extinguishing the blaze.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it struck military targets, including piers used to supply fuel to Ukraine’s armed forces.

The ministry also reported shooting down 42 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over nine regions overnight, including 14 over Voronezh region. CNN cannot independently verify battlefield claims.

In northern Tulcea County, Romania, near the border with Ukraine, two German Air Force Eurofighter Typhoons were scrambled overnight on August 20.

That followed Romania’s Defense Ministry detecting drones launched by Russia at Ukrainian ports on the Danube River. No violations of Romanian airspace were recorded, and the German jets returned to base, the ministry said.

The same night, an unidentified object fell and exploded in Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship.

Rzeczpospolita reported it was a Russia-launched Shahed drone. Police found metal and plastic debris in a field. The blast from the UAV blew out windows in three nearby houses, local authorities said.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.