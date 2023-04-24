Russia-occupied Sevastopol comes under drone attack Monday, April 24, 2023 11:00:45 AM

The city of Sevastopol in the occupied Crimea was attacked by drones, according to residents and the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev.

"Our fleet is now repelling an attack by surface drones on an external roadstead. All city services are operating in emergency mode," he wrote on Telegram.

Local social network users published a video from Sevastopol showing the work of air defense and the sounds of explosions. According to the residents, windows were shattered in some buildings.

After some time, Razvozhaev clarified that the drone attack began at 3:30 in the morning. One surface drone was allegedly destroyed by air defense forces, the second exploded by itself. According to Razvozhaev, as of 4:38 a.m the city was quiet again.

Just the day before, on April 23, the head of the press center of the Ukrainian Operational Command South, Natalia Gumenyuk, warned that “the occupiers need to get used to the sounds of air raids in the peninsula." Gumenyuk pointed out that this year’s tourist season in Crimea will be "a season of explosions and not just leisure."

Commenting on the construction of trenches on beaches in the western part of the peninsula, Gumenyuk said: "I think that they simply will not get to the beaches. They have already played enough in the sand there. That's where their games will end."

