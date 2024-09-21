Russia offers millions in incentives for relocation to occupied Ukrainian territories Saturday, September 21, 2024 4:15:56 PM

Russian authorities are offering millions of rubles to citizens willing to move to occupied areas of Ukraine.

The incentives will be provided to specialists who bring their entire family to the new locations.

In a bid to populate temporarily occupied regions such as Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, and Crimea, the Russian government has announced substantial payments for relocation. These payments are being offered in line with a decree from President Vladimir Putin, targeting especially professionals who will relocate with their families.

The sums are notable, ranging from three to five million rubles, as reported by the Ukrainian Center of National Resistance (CNS).

According to the CNS, the most sought-after workers include those capable of establishing defense lines, transporting goods, and construction workers needed to rebuild infrastructure damaged by Russian forces in Ukrainian cities.

Recent reports have also indicated that the Russian authorities in these areas are forming specialized police units responsible for conducting filtration operations against the local population.

