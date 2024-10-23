Russia on the brink: aging utility infrastructure threatens nationwide crisis Wednesday, October 23, 2024 12:00:42 PM

A catastrophe could strike at any moment: Russia's utility networks require immediate replacement of nearly 50% of their infrastructure, officials warn. Irек Faizullin, Russia's Minister of Construction and Housing, announced during a parliamentary session that 40% of the country's utility systems are due for replacement, which could lead to a crisis.

He highlighted that one million kilometers of networks, 74,000 boiler houses, and 73,000 water and sewage systems need renewal due to significant wear and tear.

Economic analyst Anatoly Nesmeyan emphasized that this fragile balance leaves Russia on the brink of collapse and complete disarray at any time. Last winter, similar conditions wreaked havoc in the Moscow region and other areas, causing pipes to burst in the dead of winter. Crucially, it's not just about repairs—it’s a total replacement needed for these 40% of assets, which are beyond repair.

This doesn't mean the remaining 60% are in top shape, as they too require maintenance. Yet 40% has reached a critical limit, placing the entire network in a precarious state that could lead to disaster at any time, Nesmeyan highlighted.

In a notable example, utility networks in Tomsk, Russia, show a deterioration rate of 77-88%. At any moment, Russia's public utilities might fall apart, leaving citizens freezing in the middle of winter.

