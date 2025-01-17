Russia pledges gas supplies amid energy crisis in breakaway Transnistria Friday, January 17, 2025 10:24:00 AM

Russia has expressed its readiness to supply gas to the breakaway Moldovan region of Transnistria, escalating a tense energy standoff in Eastern Europe. Moscow is prepared to assist Transnistria, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked whether Russia is planning to purchase gas for Transnistria from the European spot market.

Peskov stated that practical steps should be taken to ensure the delivery of gas and procurement by Moldova. “As of now, we have not heard any statements regarding their readiness to undertake these actions,” the Kremlin representative added.

According to a report by "Kommersant" citing sources, the plan involves supplying gas to Transnistria through purchases on the European spot market with the help of an intermediary company, with costs shouldered by the Russian budget. This initiative is expected to run from January through April, delivering up to 3 million cubic meters per day. "Kommersant" estimates the gas procurement for this period could amount to $164 million, or roughly 16.8 billion rubles.

Industry insiders indicate the gas will likely be supplied to the Transnistrian "Tiraspoltransgaz" by Natural Gaz D.C., rather than "Moldovagaz", which holds a monopoly on supplying the region. Arkady Vikol, co-owner of Natural Gaz D.C., affirmed to the Moldovan outlet NewsMaker that his company has a framework agreement with "Tiraspoltransgaz" to supply 2-3 million cubic meters of gas daily to Transnistria.

Moldova’s Prime Minister Dorin Recean reported that the Moldovan Information and Security Service questioned Arkady Vikol regarding plans to supply gas to Transnistria. MoldoГvagaz asserted that no party other than "Moldovagaz" is authorized to supply gas to the Transnistrian region.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Chisinau does not intend to hinder Transnistria’s efforts to address its energy crisis. Vadim Krasnoselsky, the head of the separatist region, announced that Russia would provide gas to the unrecognized republic as humanitarian aid, without detailing how this assistance would be delivered.

The transit agreement for Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine expired on January 1. Consequently, Russian energy giant Gazprom halted gas flows through Ukraine to European nations, including Moldova.

This situation triggered an energy crisis in unrecognized Transnistria. Regional authorities warned that gas reserves posed to be depleted by the end of January. As a result, some residents found themselves without heating, hot water, and gas.

