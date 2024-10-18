Russia pledges support to North Korea amid rising tensions with South Korea Friday, October 18, 2024 7:00:00 AM

Russia's agreement with North Korea includes comprehensive security cooperation across various domains, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced in response to inquiries about Russia's potential support for North Korea if conflict arises with South Korea.

Peskov emphasized that the terms within the agreement are clear and unequivocal.

Back in the summer of 2024, President Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un signed a new agreement to deepen strategic cooperation, which was ratified by Russia’s Duma on October 14.

Per Peskov, Moscow and Pyongyang will be guided by this agreement as their bilateral relations evolve.

In Seoul, officials commented on the agreement last summer, stating that Russia and North Korea are obliged to assist each other only in the event of an attack on either nation.

On October 8, South Korea's Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun stated that North Korea is preparing its troops for deployment to Russia.

By October 9, North Korea announced plans to close off all routes leading to South Korea.

Military experts suggest that Pyongyang may have sent up to 10,000 troops to Russia to engage in combat in the Kursk region.

Reports have also emerged that North Korean soldiers are currently undergoing military drills in Russia's Far East.

