Russia proposes immediate exchange of 630 prisoners with Ukraine Thursday, November 28, 2024 10:30:10 AM

During a press briefing, the spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Maria Zakharova, said that Russia is ready "right now" to exchange 630 prisoners of war with Ukraine. As reported on the official website of the Russian foreign ministry, Moscow is prepared to hand over 630 Ukrainian captives to Kyiv "immediately," "on a reciprocal basis."

However, Ukraine's list of soldiers it seeks to be returned includes individuals who have already been transferred to Kyiv, as well as "persons unknown to the Russian side," and servicemen who, according to Russian reports, were killed during the shelling of Correctional Facility No. 120 in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, Europol disclosed that the Ukrainian authorities have established a special police department to investigate the violations of the human rights convention.

On November 2, a representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed during a briefing that the Russian Ministry of Defense has sent Kyiv proposals regarding the transfer of 935 Ukrainian prisoners of war within exchange frameworks. Moscow has requested the exchange of Ukrainian prisoners, which it is prepared to carry out with Kyiv promptly.

Ukraine states that the return of 350 specific Ukrainian prisoners of war, "allegedly held" in Russia, is a mandatory condition for resuming exchanges.

On October 18, Russia and Ukraine conducted a prisoner exchange in a "95 for 95" format. According to the President of Ukraine, this exchange involved the defenders of Mariupol and "Azovstal," as well as regions including Donbas, and the Kyiv, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, and Chernihiv areas.

