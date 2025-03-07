Russia proposes Istanbul agreements as basis for Ukraine peace talks Friday, March 7, 2025 1:44:50 PM

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has stated that Russia is yet to determine its negotiator for discussions with Ukraine, as the Istanbul Agreements are set to form the cornerstone of potential negotiations. Peskov denied that the recent strike on Ukraine's power infrastructure was a response to French President Emmanuel Macron's proposed ceasefire plan.

"We have also heard statements from Washington suggesting that these could serve as a foundation and starting point for talks. Certainly, President Putin has mentioned that negotiations could begin with the Istanbul Agreements," Peskov stated.

Peskov also indicated that Russia and the U.S. are in contact concerning preparations for peace talks, though Moscow is still undecided about its lead negotiator. He also emphasized the importance of dialogue between Russia and the U.S. on nuclear disarmament, responding to an initiative by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Kremlin dismisses that the large-scale strike on Ukrainian energy targets on March 7 was linked to Macron’s truce proposal, which addressed issues in the air, at sea, and in energy sectors. Peskov reiterated Moscow's preference for "political-diplomatic methods," but claimed ongoing military actions were necessary for safeguarding Russia's interests.

Russian president Vladimir Putin has repeatedly referred to the so-called "Istanbul Agreements," purportedly crafted by Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Turkey during spring 2022, positing them as a basis for peace talks with Ukraine.

During a session with International Media Council representatives at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 22, 2025, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky elaborated on the discussions in Turkey, labeling the Istanbul Accords an "ultimatum from a killer." Zelensky asserted that the Istanbul discussions could not be considered as formal negotiations, as Ukraine could not accept the Kremlin's conditions, and the agreements were never ratified.

Zelensky noted that Russia's demands included unacceptable ultimatums, such as recognizing occupied territories as Russian, drastically reducing the Ukrainian army, and relinquishing weapons with more than a 20 km range.

