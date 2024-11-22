Russia reallocates forces from Zaporizhzhia to Kursk region amidst strategic losses Friday, November 22, 2024 4:24:10 PM

In a strategic move during battles in the Kursk region, Russia has temporarily halted its offensive in the Zaporizhzhia region, reallocating one division from there, reports RBK-Ukraine, citing sources within the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to RBC-Ukraine, the Russian forces in Ukraine currently consist of about 574,000-575,000 personnel, with plans to increase that number to 690,000 by the end of the year. However, due to significant losses, these efforts have not been successful.

The Kursk region is home to approximately 59,000 troops, including 11,000 from North Korea. Their training schedule is continually extended, with the latest known deadline being the end of November. Currently, there is no information indicating their large-scale involvement in direct combat. Alongside a few generals, they are learning modern warfare tactics.

A source in the General Staff has also revealed that due to ongoing conflicts in the region, Russian command has rerouted a division from Zaporizhzhia to Kursk, abandoning plans for a major offensive there.

On November 21, reports emerged of a Ukrainian Armed Forces attack on a Russian Armed Forces command post in the village of Maryino, Kursk region, possibly injuring a North Korean officer stationed there. On November 18, it was reported that the US intelligence chief assessed the training levels of North Korean troops and praised the "will to fight" displayed by Ukrainian soldiers.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.