Russia reinforces troops and prepares for new offensive in Kharkiv region

Russia has withdrawn the 153rd Tank Regiment from the Kharkiv region for disbandment, replacing its positions with the 128th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the "Akhmat" special forces detachment. Additionally, Russian forces have deployed additional assault units in this section of the front, according to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Russian Armed Forces continue localized offensive operations in northern Kharkiv, albeit without significant advancements, reports ISW in their daily report from July 21.

"Russian troops attacked north of Kharkiv near Hluboke and northeast of Kharkiv city in Vovchansk, while Ukrainian forces reportedly counterattacked near Hluboke on July 20 and 21," the report reads.

According to a Russian war correspondents, Russian troops are attempting to prevent Ukrainian Forces from crossing the Travyanske Reservoir near Lyptsi.

Analysts noted that Russian military command is reinforcing its troops near Hluboke and Vovchansk to facilitate further offensives in the Kharkiv region. Ukrainian operational-tactical group "Kharkiv" reported on July 21 that additional assault units from the 155th Separate Marine Brigade and the 18th Motorized Rifle Division have been deployed by the Russians. The Russians are also regrouping assault groups from motorized rifle regiments.

The Ukrainian group "Kharkiv" mentioned that Russian forces had withdrawn the 153rd Tank Regiment for disbandment, with its positions now held by the 128th Motorized Rifle Brigade and "Akhmat" special forces. On July 13, it was reported that Russia is preparing the 153rd Tank Regiment for attacks on Vovchansk.

A deputy commander of a Ukrainian brigade operating in the Kharkiv area disclosed that Russian forces undergo training for two to six weeks before being sent to this front. They receive limited information about the actual battlefield situation before engaging in combat as part of Russian assault groups.

The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russian forces remain active along the Kharkiv direction, with twelve combat engagements observed recently. Battles are ongoing in the areas of Vovchansk and Hluboke.

On July 20, Mykola "Abdulla" Volokhov, commander of the "Terra" unit of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, said that Russian forces are preparing for a new offensive attempt in Kharkiv. Volokhov stated that this plan might unfold by the end of summer.

Lieutenant "Alex" of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on July 19 that Russian forces have started using fewer vehicles on the combat frontline towards Borova in the Kharkiv region. He noted that Ukrainian drone operators are destroying enemy vehicles daily.

