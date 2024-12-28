Russia rejects ceasefire talks with Ukraine, demands legal guarantees amid diplomatic standoff Saturday, December 28, 2024 1:00:03 PM

Russia has firmly dismissed the notion of a ceasefire with Ukraine, labeling it a "road to nowhere". Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has critiqued Western discussions around a ceasefire, arguing that they serve only to "pump Ukraine with weapons" rather than foster genuine peace talks. Lavrov asserts that Russia requires concrete agreements, distinctly separating themselves from what he describes as "empty talks."

At a recent press conference in Moscow, Lavrov reiterated Russia's dismissal of a ceasefire, emphasizing the need for "reliable agreements" and not interim measures. He highlighted that Moscow has not set preconditions for negotiations but insists on the fulfillment of existing agreements. Lavrov further remarked on Western discourse surrounding the ceasefire, branding it as a guise to advance arms supplies to Ukraine.

Russia is pushing for "binding legal agreements" safeguarding its national security interests. Lavrov emphasized: "Of course, the legitimate security interests of our neighbors must also be considered, but it must be done in a manner that legally prevents any breach of these agreements." He continued to say that despite receiving signals from President Donald Trump's team suggesting a desire to resume dialogue, no substantial groundwork for such negotiations currently exists according to the Kremlin.

Interestingly, Lavrov claims France has made multiple covert outreaches proposing discussions on Ukraine, notably excluding Ukrainian representatives, a move Lavrov criticized as contravening the often-repeated Western principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine."

The Washington Post has reported on significant shifts in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's rhetoric concerning potential negotiations with Russia. Zelensky's focus has now pivoted towards ensuring long-term security rather than hastily reclaiming territories.

Meanwhile, hopes for a meeting between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin remain dim. Trump expresses eagerness for such a summit to discuss the cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, yet the Kremlin asserts that no tangible conditions for such a meeting currently exist.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.