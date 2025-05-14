Russia relocates bulk of its strategic bombers to Siberia, 4,000 km from Ukraine Wednesday, May 14, 2025 11:00:00 AM

In a significant strategic move, Russia is reportedly moving its strategic aviation assets to the "Belaya" airbase, situated 85 km from Irkutsk in Siberia, a staggering 4,000 kilometers away from Ukraine's border.

Satellite images of the base, now available publicly, reveal the substantial number of bombers amassed by Russia.

According to Defence Express, as of May 7, 2025, the base housed 42 Tu-22M3 aircraft along with 7 each of Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers. The presence of 26 MiG-31 aircraft was also recorded, which includes potential carriers of Kinzhal missiles as well as MiG-31B/BM interceptors.

Additionally, Russian forces have stationed 7 An-26 transport aircraft, 1 An-12, and 1 An-124 at the "Belaya" airbase.

Analysts speculate that some of these planes might be used to transport cruise missiles, while others could simply be stationed there. Defence Express noted that the presence of 42 Tu-22M3 bombers accounts for over 80% of Russia's fleet of this type, concentrated in one location, far from Ukraine's border. Previously, the "Belaya" base was home to only one of the three heavy bomber regiments operating the Tu-22M3 - the 200th.

On May 5, 2025, there were 9 Tu-95MS and approximately 4 Tu-160s located at "Belaya."

The count has changed dramatically within just two days, indicating Russia's ongoing changes in its strategic bomber deployment at the base.

Such rapid redeployments may aim to confuse Ukraine and Western observers about Russia's current strategic aviation setup, potentially in preparation for new strikes targeting crucial infrastructure in Ukraine.

