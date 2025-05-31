Russia relocates strategic bombers to Murmansk for protection against Ukrainian strikes Saturday, May 31, 2025 8:15:19 AM

Russia has transferred a significant number of strategic bombers to the Olenya airfield in the Murmansk region in a bid to protect them from potential repeated strikes by Ukraine.

Oleg Katkov, Editor-in-Chief of Defense Express, explained on Radio NV that this relocation primarily aims to safeguard strategic aviation, as no other rationale justifies the move.

According to the expert, the Engels airfield has been targeted several times with precise and powerful attacks causing substantial damage. He reminded his audience of a recent incident that resulted in the destruction of an aviation munitions depot. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows 12 kilometers away. The attack also damaged infrastructure crucial for the preparation and launch of cruise missiles.

"Following these events, the enemy has significantly restricted the use of Engels as a permanent base for its strategic aviation aircraft. That's why Tu-95MS, Tu-160, and Tu-22M3 are now situated as far away as possible from potential strike zones," Katkov stated.

However, the analyst noted that the relocation does not indicate a critical situation for Russia. Strategic bombers are capable of covering long distances, so their new placement does not compromise their combat effectiveness.

"This has certain benefits for us—the further away the aircraft, the more time and resources the enemy must expend. But it doesn’t mean the equipment will soon be non-operational. We should not count on that," Katkov noted.

