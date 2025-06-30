Russia responds to EU sanctions by blocking 15 European media outlets Monday, June 30, 2025 1:31:00 PM

On Monday, June 30, the Russian Foreign Ministry declared that Moscow will block access to websites of 15 European media outlets. This move comes as a response to the European Union's 16th sanctions package, which targeted eight Russian publications and broadcasting channels, including Eurasia Daily, Lenta, and "Krasnaya Zvezda".

Moscow accused European entities of "escalating the sanctions spiral," while refraining from specifying which European media outlets would be affected by the blockade. The Russian Foreign Ministry indicated that if restrictions on their domestic outlets and news channels are lifted, Russia would reconsider its stance on the European media.

The EU's 16th sanctions package was finalized on February 24, 2025, marking the third anniversary of Russia’s full-scale military invasion of Ukraine. This sweeping package included penalties against 48 individuals and 35 entities. Among the measures was an expansion in efforts to combat disinformation and a suspension of activities of eight more propaganda outlets targeting European audiences.

Publications such as EADaily/Eurasia Daily, Fondsk, Lenta, NewsFront, RuBaltic, SouthFront, Strategic Culture Foundation, and "Krasnaya Zvezda" were blacklisted for allegedly "supporting and justifying Russian aggression against Ukraine." Their broadcasting licenses within the EU have been suspended. Nevertheless, these sanctions don't prevent the outlets or their teams from conducting activities in the EU unrelated to broadcasting, such as research or interviews, according to Brussels officials.

