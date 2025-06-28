Russia revives decommissioned T-62 tanks as armored vehicle losses mount in Ukraine Saturday, June 28, 2025 1:00:35 PM

Russia is re-deploying outdated tanks to the Ukraine front after suffering significant losses of more modern armored vehicles, according to Ukrainian intelligence. The Russian army is reportedly bringing obsolete T-62 tanks—first developed in the 1960s—back into action as a temporary fix after newer equipment was depleted on the battlefield. The capacity of T-72B3M and T-90M tanks, prominent in the early stages of the invasion, is rapidly declining.

While production of new tanks continues, it's constrained by limited manufacturing capacity and a shortage of essential components, especially high-tech parts previously sourced internationally. To address pressing gaps in its armored fleet, Russian military leadership is resorting to "reactivating" T-62 tanks, left to rust for decades, often in the open air.

These tanks are primarily restored at the 103rd Armored Repair Plant in Atamanovka, Transbaikal region. Ukrainian intelligence notes that the technical condition of these vehicles is far from ideal. Stored since the Soviet era without major repairs or proper maintenance, many tanks have been neglected. However, faced with a severe shortage of armored vehicles, Russia is willing to tap into even these older resources.

Recently, Ukrainian intelligence reported the transfer of a batch of 21 T-62 tanks from the Eastern Military District to the western part of Russia. After minimal refurbishment, these units could be deployed to the Ukrainian front lines. T-62s are utilized not just as combat units but also as stationary firing points to bolster defensive positions in occupied territories, essentially turning them into immobile fortifications and artillery platforms.

