Russia rolls out digital conscription as critics warn of a ‘digital Gulag’ Sunday, August 10, 2025 1:00:34 PM

Russia has launched a digital conscription registry, allowing authorities to summon recruits via SMS or the "Gosuslugi" app, without needing a physical signature.

The electronic registry for military summonses is now officially operating in Russia, marking a new era of digital conscription. The first confirmed case occurred in the Tver region, where a young man received two notifications—one via SMS and another through the "Gosuslugi" app. The message included a report date and an automatic ban on travel abroad.

According to human rights organization "Idite Lesom," based on the shared screenshots, this development is a full-fledged government system rather than a hoax or phishing attempt. Legal experts confirmed that the registry is active not only in Moscow but also in other regions, in line with a law signed by Vladimir Putin in 2023.

Once a summons is placed in the electronic registry, a seven-day countdown begins. After this period, the summons is considered delivered, regardless of whether it was opened. Consequently, the option to leave the country is automatically blocked. If a recruit fails to appear at the designated time, within 20 days, there could be restrictions barring them from opening a business, obtaining a passport, registering real estate transactions, acquiring loans, or becoming self-employed. Additionally, draft evaders face fines up to 30,000 rubles.

Earlier in 2024-2025, many Russians began receiving notifications through "Gosuslugi" about their inclusion in the military list. Human rights advocates cautioned this was groundwork for digital drafting ahead of the fall season. It is now evident that the electronic system is indeed operational.

Estimates suggest between 700,000 and one million people left the country following the 2022 initiated by Putin’s decree. To prevent a repeat, the Putin regime established a digital control mechanism that doesn't require the physical delivery of conscription letters.

