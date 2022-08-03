Russia rules out possibility of a nuclear strike on Ukraine Wednesday, August 3, 2022 6:00:56 PM

Russia is not considering the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, said the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Alexander Trofimov, at the Tenth Review Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapon.

"We allow a nuclear response only while responding to an aggression with the use of weapons of mass destruction or an aggression using conventional weapons when the very existence of the state is threatened. None of these hypothetical scenarios is relevant to the situation in Ukraine,” Trofimov stressed.

According to him, Russia "strictly" fulfills its obligations under the Budapest Memorandum, including in recent months.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that there can be no winners in a nuclear war, and it should never be unleashed.

